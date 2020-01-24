Vaccine for cow disease arrives in Palakkad

The vaccine against the lumpy skin disease (LSD) in cows reached here on Thursday, bringing relief to hundreds of dairy farmers in Palakkad and neighbouring districts. Animal Husbandry Department officials said the vaccine brought from Gujarat would be administered in a couple of days. When 15,000 doses have been kept aside for Thrissur, about 10,500 doses will be administered in Palakkad district.

Officials said that 1,000 vaccine doses each were being sent to Malappuram and Kasaragod districts. They said the vaccine would be administered to cows in the 42 grama panchayats in Palakkad district, where more than 600 cows were affected by LSD. Apart from Palakkad, the disease was reported from Thrissur, Malappuram, Kasaragod and Alappuzha districts also. LSD, reported first time in Kerala, is a rare viral attack that debilitates the cattle badly by reducing the milk production and affecting growth and fertility.

Although the disease was confirmed by the end of December, the government hushed it up fearing panic among the farmers. It took some time for the veterinarians in the State to identify the disease as LSD had never been reported here before. The Animal Husbandry Department had launched a door-to-door awareness campaign among the dairy farmers in the affected regions, allaying fears among the farmers.

LSD caused by Capripoxvirus is generally viewed as the animal equivalent of chickenpox that affects human beings. It takes about a week for the viral attack to subside. If neglected, the lumps on the cow’s body can rupture and cause debilitating wounds. If not treated, the wounds can invite maggots. Farmers were advised to clean the wounds and apply antibiotics.

However, lack of appetite followed by a drastic fall in milk production has caused angst among the farmers. They expressed fears that the disease, if not controlled, would seriously affect the milk production in the State at a time when the State was cruising ahead with the agenda of self-sustenance in milk production.

Unlike other viral attacks, LSD virus spreads either through fluids or through insect bites. According to Animal Husbandry officials, there is no harm in drinking the milk of an affected cow.