Vaccination the key to COVID control: CM

‘State saved many lives by not allowing the epidemic curve to go beyond the health system capacity’

Kerala’s strategy in COVID containment was to keep disease transmission levels as low as possible till the community can be protected through vaccination.

In effect, the State saved many lives by not allowing the epidemic curve to go beyond the health system capacity and by depending on vaccination to achieve herd immunity, Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Vijayan said that the disease transmission continued to remain high in the State because a significant proportion of the State’s population was still susceptible to COVID.

The State has covered at least 43 % of the population above 18 years in the State with at least one dose of vaccine while 12 % had been administered both doses . The State was moving closer to the target of herd immunity, he claimed.

He pointed out that disease transmission had not seen a substantial reduction in recent times and that while the government had allowed relaxations in lockdown, it was not for people to misuse these. Such a situation can result in a resurgence in cases, he warned.

Regarding the controversy over the State’s reporting of COVID deaths, Mr. Vijayan said that reporting deaths accurately during the pandemic was not an easy task. Yet when compared to other States, Kerala had managed to report most of its deaths.

Pregnant and lactating women should take COVID vaccination for their own safety as COVID has been known to trigger serious complications in pregnant women, Mr. Vijayan said. The guidelines for vaccinating pregnant women would be brought out soon.

Many studies have pointed to the increasing prevalence in diabetes cases as well as new onset of diabetes after COVID. He said that if at all any child below 18 years exhibits signs of diabetes after contracting COVID, he should be registered under the Mittaayi scheme of Kerala Social Security Mission, which will provide free treatment and counselling support to Type 1.