Kerala

Vaccination: Priority to KSEB staff demanded

The Kerala State Electricity Board Workers Association (CITU) has urged the government to give priority to vaccinating KSEB employees. While several KSEB employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days, four employees have also died, association president Elamaram Kareem and general secretary K. Jayaprakash said.

With employees testing positive, the power utility is experiencing a shortage of hands for carrying out urgent repairs and other daily work. Although power supply is listed as an essential service, the employees have not been given priority in vaccination, they said.

