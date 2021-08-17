Vaccination on holidays too

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed that vaccination be held on all holidays too, giving priority to pregnant women and those with comorbidities.

At a COVID-19 review meeting here on Tuesday, he directed the Health Department to ensure that vaccination was not disrupted because of shortage of syringes. He also asked the department to ensure that telemedicine facilities in districts were functioning without fail.

Mr. Vijayan asked the State experts’ committee on COVID and the Health Department to conduct a study into the 124 breakthrough infections reported at Mallappally in Pathanamthitta in persons who had received two doses of vaccine.

It was decided at the review meeting that no further relaxations would be allowed for the Aranmula boat race than allowed the previous year.