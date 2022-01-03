Vaccination of 15-18 age group to be completed soon: Veena

Data sought from Education Department on school children eligible for vaccination

Health Minister Veena George on Monday expressed confidence that the COVID-19 vaccination for the 15-18 age group can be completed in a time-bound manner.

The Minister was speaking after visiting the vaccination centre at the General Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, on the first day of inoculation for the age group.

At present, 1,426 vaccination centres - 551 for children aged between 15 and 18 and 875 centres for adults - are functioning in the State. To avoid confusion, the vaccination centres for the former sport pink-coloured boards.

The government has brought out guidelines regarding the registration process and vaccination, the Minister said, adding that parents and children have responded positively to the exercise.

The Health Department has sought data from the Education Department on eligible school children who have received their jabs, she said.

Among adults, 98% have received their first dose and roughly 80%, their second dose, Ms. George added.

In all, 5,02,700 doses have arrived in the State, of which 1,34,590 doses were received in Kozhikode, 1,97,900 doses in Ernakulam, and 1,70,210 in Thiruvananthapuram. A total of 1,14,530 vaccine doses more were expected, Ms. George said. The Central Government has assured adequate supply, she said.

The Minister has urged the public to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, given the rise in the Omicron variant cases. Eighty-four people who arrived in the State from low-risk category countries had tested positive for Omicron. Arrivals from low-risk countries have been prescribed seven-day self-observation. They should follow the quarantine protocols, the Minister said.