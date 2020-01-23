Vaccination for cattle to begin today

In a major relief to dairy farmers in the district, the Animal Husbandry Department will give preventive vaccination for cattle in areas affected by the lumpy skin disease on Friday.
The disease has been confirmed among cattle in Kottayam after samples were tested positive at the Chief Disease Investigation Office, Palode.
As many as 220 head of cattle from Kottayam, Changanassery and Vaikom taluks in the district have been affected by the disease so far. Aymanam in Kottayam and Vazhappalli in Changanassery are the worst-hit areas.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.