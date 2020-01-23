Vaccination for cattle to begin today

In a major relief to dairy farmers in the district, the Animal Husbandry Department will give preventive vaccination for cattle in areas affected by the lumpy skin disease on Friday.

The disease has been confirmed among cattle in Kottayam after samples were tested positive at the Chief Disease Investigation Office, Palode.

As many as 220 head of cattle from Kottayam, Changanassery and Vaikom taluks in the district have been affected by the disease so far. Aymanam in Kottayam and Vazhappalli in Changanassery are the worst-hit areas.