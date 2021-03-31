Vaccination for 45+ to begin today

Thiruvananthapuram

31 March 2021 21:22 IST

State to receive 9,51,500 doses more of vaccines in next two days

COVID-19 vaccination for all those above 45 years in the State begins on Thursday.

This is a mega vaccination drive being planned by the State, with an aim to cover as many people above 45 years as possible in the next 45 days, in an attempt to outpace the rising infection being reported from across the country, including Kerala.

Those eligible for vaccination can register themselves online on the www.cowin.gov.in and schedule an appointment for vaccination at the hospital of their choice or they can go directly to hospitals and get themselves vaccinated. The Health Department said prior registration and scheduling would help to reduce crowding in vaccination sites.

In order to vaccinate as many people as possible, the government also proposes to increase the number of vaccination sites, which are being readied in selected private hospitals, Central and State health institutions and public places. The Union Health Ministry has promised to make available more vaccines for the State, a press release issued by the department said.

The State will receive 9,51,500 doses more of vaccines in the next two days. Of these, 4,40,500 doses are for the Thiruvananthapuram region and 5,11,000 doses for the Ernakulam region.

The State has so far administered 35,01,495 doses of vaccine. A total of 3,15,226 health-care workers have received both doses of the vaccine, while 1,69,185 are yet to receive the second dose.

Among frontline workers, 69,230 have received both doses of the vaccine, while 40,440 are in the process of getting the second dose. Among poll officials, 3,22,548 have received the first dose, while only 12,123 among them have received both doses.

Among senior citizens and those in the 45-59 age group with comorbidities, whose vaccination began on March 1, till now 21,88,287 persons have received the first dose.