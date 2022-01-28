Vaccination drive in Wayanad

KALPETTA

As many as 8,557 persons were inoculated in a two-day mega vaccination drive that concluded in the district on Friday.

Around 4,350 persons were vaccinated in various camps held in all local bodies, except Amabalavayal grama panchayat, on Friday. No vaccination camps were conducted in Amabalavayal panchayat as vaccination was almost completed there. Around 3,810 persons among them were above 18 years of age and 630 persons in the age group of 15 to 17 years. Booster doses were given to 1,170 persons. Seventy-five special vaccination camps were organised by the district administration as a part of the mega drive.

The campaign mainly targeted completing the vaccination among the tribespeople, District Collector A. Geetha said.

She visited various vaccination camps in the district on Friday. Wayanad Sub Collector R. Sreelakshmi coordinated the drive. The Tribal Development Department provided vehicle facilities to bring the tribespeople from their hamlets to the camps.