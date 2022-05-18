Vaccination drive from May 26

A vaccination drive for the 12-14 age group, Eduguard-2, will be held in Kozhikode district for three days from May 26. District Medical Officer V. Ummer Farooq said in a release on Wednesday that all government hospitals would have facilities for vaccination. Corbevax will be administered. It is to offer immunity to students ahead of school reopening. They can either register on the portal or opt for spot registration. Parents should accompany children.