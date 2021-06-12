Vaccination drive for IT professionals and kin

Kerala IT Parks and Technopark Employees Cooperative (TEC) Hospital, in collaboration with the IT Companies, have launched COVID-19 vaccination drive for State’s IT professionals and their family members.

The vaccination drive was inaugurated on Saturday by Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, at the facility set up by the H&R Block in Technopark in the capital. In the first phase, employees of more than 450 companies in Technopark and their family members will be covered.

This will be extended to the entire IT workforce at the Infopark in Kochi and Cyberpark in Kozhikode. Separate camps will be set up in both places in the coming days. TEC Hospital has procured two lakh Covishield jabs exclusively for the IT community and is the first cooperative sector establishment in the State to procure vaccine directly from the manufacturer.

“The vaccination drive will help to bring the workforce and normalcy back to the IT campuses. We hope this effort will bring much-needed relief to the IT fraternity, their families, and IT companies in these challenging times,” according to John M. Thomas, Chief Executive Officer at Kerala State IT Parks.

“The inoculation drive is open for all the IT workforce in both government run and private IT parks in the State,” Binu R. Kurup, president, TEC Hospital, said.