Vaccination drive against measles to be stepped up in Malappuram

December 12, 2022 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Health Minister Veena George and Fisheries Minister V. Abdurahiman called a special meeting of MLAs from Malappuram on Monday to discuss measles outbreak in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Explaining the activities taken up by the Health department in the district to contain the outbreak, Ms. George said vaccination was the biggest defence against measles. She appealed to the legislators to take the lead in encouraging people to take measles vaccination.

All departments should work together to ensure total vaccination in Malappuram, Mr. Abdurahman said.

As on December 12, the State reported a total of 647 cases of measles, and except for around 80 cases, the remaining were reported from Malappuram.

The meeting also decided to direct officials to ensure vaccination of all children below five years of age.

Mobile vaccination units will be part of the drive in schools and anganwadis.