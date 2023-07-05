Vaccination camps held after report of FMD case

July 05, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Animal Husbandry department has started vaccination camps after foot and mouth disease (FMD) was reported in Kollam Corporation’s Eravipuram division recently.

A team led by the District Chief Veterinary Officer visited the affected areas and assessed the situation. Cattle in farms at Kuttikada, Thanni, Karikuzhi and Eravipuram were affected, and all the cattle within a radius of five kilometres from the farm where the disease started will be vaccinated. For this, squads had been formed under the leadership of the Mayyanad and Eravipuram veterinary surgeons, said the officials.