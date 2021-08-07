Vaccination campaign from August 9 to 31

Thiruvananthapuram

07 August 2021 21:33 IST

First dose of vaccine to those above 60 years to be completed by Aug 15

The State will conduct a vaccination campaign from August 9-31, when vaccination will be boosted among all population categories.

The government intends to complete the administration of the first dose of vaccine to those above 60 years within August 15. Vaccine will be administered to chronically bed-ridden patients at their homes.

Advertising

Advertising

The vaccination of final year Degree, Post Graduate students and that of school teachers in lower and upper primary classes would be completed during the campaign, it was decided at the review meeting called by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Saturday.

Apart from the vaccines from the Centre that are distributed in the public sector, more vaccines needs to be made available in private sector also. The State government will thus purchase 20 lakh doses of vaccine and distribute it to private sector hospitals at the same rate. This will be done after assessing the quantum of vaccine doses that private hospitals can administer

This apart, commercial establishment/companies/organisations can join hands with a hospital in a locality and organise vaccination camps for the local people. This can be facilitated with the help of respective local bodies. The aim is to get people vaccinated as fast as possible.

The review meeting affirmed that shopping malls would be allowed to function from 9 a.m. till 9 a.m., from Monday to Saturday, in accordance with the existing COVID regulations and on condition of the strict implementation of COVID-appropriate behaviour. Shopping malls will be allowed to function from this Wednesday.

Karkidaka Vaavu bali on Sunday will have to be performed by people at homes, just as it was done these previous years.

Mr. Vijayan said at the meeting to ensure that all government officials who are expected to be attending office and those who have been asked to work from home, alongside COVID duties, are complying with the orders.