Vaccination at 74 centres

139 new COVID cases in capital, 153 people recover

District Collector Navjot Khosa has said that COVID-19 vaccine will be administered at 74 centres including 62 government hospitals and 12 private hospitals in the district.

Dispelling concerns of vaccine shortage, she said 7,34,500 doses of the vaccine will reach the regional vaccine store on Tuesday.

Vaccination will be facilitated through spot registration in three sessions from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jimmy George indoor stadium. Polling officials were being inoculated at two training centres of the Institute of Land and Disaster Management (ILDM).

Facilities were currently in place to inoculate 200 people each at the same time in General Hospitals, District Hospitals and taluk hospitals, 150 people each in other hospitals except primary health centres (PHCs), and 100 people each at PHCs at once.

Dr. Khosa added that there were no hindrances in inoculating people aged above 60 years and those in the 45-59 age bracket with co-morbidities in the district.

The district recorded 139 COVID-19 cases and 153 recoveries as the number of active cases stood at 2,164. The death toll stood at 846, according to official statistics.

The district administration placed 1,199 people under quarantine, while 1585 others were permitted to conclude quarantine after completing the mandated self-isolation period. There are currently 16,660 people who are quarantined in their homes and 44 in various institutions in the district.

Administered

A total of 12,116 people were administered vaccine in the district on Monday.

These included 6,200 people aged above 60 years and 412 in the 45-59 age bracket.

While the first vaccine dose was administered to 919 health workers, as many as 2,724 workers received the second jab. The inoculation was also given to 1,861 front line workers on the day.