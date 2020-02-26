Vaccination against foot-and-mouth disease

The district Animal Husbandry Department will begin the first phase of the preventive vaccination drive against the foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) under the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) in Kottayam on Thursday.

According to Philomina, deputy director, district Animal Husbandry office, all arrangements have been made to complete the vaccination drive within the scheduled period of 21 working days.

“In the first phase, vaccine will be given only to cows and buffaloes. The vaccination will be done completely free of cost,” she said.

The NADCP aims to control the disease before 2025 and to completely eradicate it by 2030, thereby achieving self-sufficiency in the production of milk and meat, boosting the export of meat and increasing the revenue of farmers.

Officials said calves should be given primary vaccination at the age of 4-5 months and its booster dose should be given after a period of one month. The preventive vaccination should be given twice a year with an interval of six months.

Ear tags

After vaccination, ear tags will be placed and details will be uploaded in the Centre government’s portal, Information Network for Animal Productivity and Health (INAPH).

This apart, an animal health card or vaccination certificate will be given to the farmers.