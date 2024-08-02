ADVERTISEMENT

VACB unearths irregularities in Munnar Bevco outlet

Published - August 02, 2024 07:38 pm IST - IDUKKI

Surprise raid on July 31 reveals that huge quantities were sold to a single person and ₹14,460 was missing from the total collection

The Hindu Bureau

Vigilance officials inspecting the Bevco outlet at Munnar in Idukki. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has unearthed irregularities in the sale of liquor through the Munnar outlet of the government-owned Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco).

According to the VACB officials, they conducted a surprise raid on the outlet on July 31 and found that the shop in-charge was absent on that day, and ₹14,460 of the total collection amount was missing.

They also found that ₹8,060 was transferred to the Google Pay account of a daily wage sweeper in the shop from an ID named Krishna Chaitanya. The money was later transferred to the Bevco account on the same day.

The raid also revealed that huge quantities of liquor were sold to a single person from the outlet.

Monitoring of the CCTV camera visuals of the outlet showed that cases of beer were directly handed over from the godown of the outlet after a person paid ₹10,000 and ₹10,150 through Google Pay to the Bevco account. The Bevco officials said that it was sold to the manager of a nearby resort.

Also, a huge difference was found in the outlet’s stock of different liquor and beer brands.

