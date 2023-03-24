VACB suggest measures to plug loopholes in CMDRF allocations

March 24, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has recommended a slew of measures to fill the administrative loopholes exploited by corrupt LSGI officials and their intermediaries to facilitate the large-scale illegal diversion of Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to ineligible claimants in reciprocation for a sizeable cut of the State’s generosity.

For one, the VACB said financial aid should optimally be channelised only to qualified applicants who furnished their Aadhaar-linked bank account and Aadhaar-linked mobile phone number or the contact details of a close relative.

A surprise and random Statewide audit of the allocation of CMDRF funds by the VACB in February unearthed the contours of a broader scheme to defraud the government. It stumbled upon hundreds of bogus applications submitted for financial relief for privations that existed only on paper.

The unqualified beneficiaries had submitted fake applications through agents for the CMDRF dole. Corrupt government doctors and village officials allowed fraudulent applications for a commission. Most fake requests were for meeting medical expenses, rebuilding houses damaged by floods, and giving survivors of natural disasters and road accidents a leg up in life.

The agents would submit their mobile phone numbers in the application forms so they would know when the government deposited the funds in the applicant’s bank account.

The VACB directed LSGI offices to examine the genuineness of applicants’ ration card numbers and income tax certificates before recommending CMDRF dole-outs. LSGIs should take proactive steps to cut out intermediaries and set help desks for CMDRF applicants at the village and taluk office levels.

The VACB recommended at least two random annual audits of CMDRF disbursal to pre-empt illegal diversion of ex gratia payments to ineligible persons. It said the LSGIs should vet CMDRF applications within five days of receiving them and allocate funds to the eligible at the earliest.

The government should raise the income ceiling limit currently fixed at ₹2 lakh annually to benefit more needy persons from the CMDRF. It should also formalise a statutory award table hinged on the severity of the applicant’s distress to quantify the CMDRF grant amount.

VACB Director Manoj Abraham had so far sanctioned registration of five cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the February raids. He also ordered 13 preliminary inquiries, many of which could result in criminal indictments.

VACB officials said they needed more time and resources to catch up with the emerging mountain of evidence, including CMDRF payments made during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government maintains the account to dispense emergency funds to seriously ill persons hard-pressed to afford medical care, survivors of natural disasters, next of kin of those killed in accidents, and needy persons facing similar exigencies in life.