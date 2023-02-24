VACB stumbles on a mountain of evidence pointing to large-scale CMDRF fraud

February 24, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) seemed swamped by a wave of evidence relating to the broader scheme to steal Chief Minister Disaster Relief Funds (CMDRF) intended to help needy persons facing various contingencies in life.

On the second day of “Operation CMDRF”, an anti-corruption initiative to unearth the contours of the wider scheme to defraud the government, the VACB stumbled upon hundreds of bogus applications submitted for getting financial relief for privations that existed only on paper.

The unqualified beneficiaries had submitted fake applications through agents for the CMDRF dole. Corrupt government doctors and village officials allowed fraudulent applications for a commission.

Most fake requests were for meeting medical expenses, rebuilding houses damaged by the floods and giving survivors of natural disasters and road accidents a leg up in life.

The agents would submit their mobile phone numbers in the application forms so they would know when the government deposited the funds in the applicant’s bank account.

The VACB officials said they needed more time and resources to catch up with the emerging mountain of evidence, including CMDRF payments made during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a telling case in Kollam district, village officials had sanctioned ₹4 lakhs as ex gratia payment for a person who fraudulently claimed the floods had damaged his house and rendered it uninhabitable. Investigators found the person was yet to withdraw the largesse from his bank account.

They said village officials sanctioned the payments with no oversight. The agency would require time to bring those who defrauded the government to book.

Officials said corrupt government doctors formed a vital component of the fraud. For a sizeable commission, they issued depositions testifying to non-existent medical conditions. The agents faked income certificates, ration cards, Aadhar identities and proof of domicile to siphon CMDR funds meant to assist the poor.

They said arrests, freezing of bank accounts and confiscation of ill-gotten wealth were likely as the investigation progressed. The VACB has also recommended periodic auditing of CMDRF payouts to prevent fraud.

The Congress and The BJP said they mistrusted the VACB investigation.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said pro-left employee unions and local CPI(M) leaders ensured their supporters benefitted from the CMDRF payouts. The assistance rarely reached the deserving. He said the VACB would have no choice but to backtrack as it edged closer to political satraps behind the large-scale fraud.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan had slammed the government for misplacing the public’s trust, which had contributed hugely to the CMDRF.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has warned of strict action, including prosecution, against officials who violated the public trust by attempting to damage the sanctity of the CMDRF.

VACB Director Manoj Abraham and VACB DIG Harshita Attaluri were heading the operation.