VACB seizes unaccounted money at Kumily checkpost

Vigilance and Anti-corruption bureau (VACB) officials seized ₹4,000 during a surprise raid on Saturday night at the check-post in Kumily, near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border in Idukki district.

According to Idukki Vigilance Dy.SP Shaju Jose, the raid was based on the complaint received by the VACB that MVD officials are asking bribes for a permit for Sabarimala pilgrim vehicles at Kumily check-post.

Mr. Jose said that one of the officers impersonated a Sabarimala pilgrim vehicle driver from Tamil Nadu around 1 a.m. on Sunday at the Kumily check-post and the MVD officials sought a bribe of ₹500.

Two MVD officials, Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector (AMVI) K. .G Manoj and office assistant Hari Krishnan were on check-post duty during the surprise raid. According to vigilance officials, Mr. Manoj was found drunk inside the office and subjected to an alcohol test..

“A preliminary report will be submitted to the VACB director recommending action against the MVD officials,” said Mr Jose.

Vigilance officials said to pass the Kumily border check-post, pilgrims’ vehicles from Andhra and Karnataka need to take a special permit. Tamil Nadu vehicles are already collecting such passes from Theni in Tamil Nadu, and only a seal from the Kerala MVD officials is needed to cross the border. But the MVD officials are demanding money to fix a seal or issue a temporary permit, said an official.