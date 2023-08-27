VACB raids expose irregularities at check-posts

August 27, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Sleuths of the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) swooped on inter-State check-posts in surprise raids held simultaneously across the State to expose large-scale irregularities on Sunday.

Operation Treasure Hunt, operationalised to tackle malpractices and lax vigilance at check-posts during the Onam season, witnessed inspections conducted as early as 5.30 a.m. at 39 check posts under the Excise department, 19 under the Motor Vehicles Department, and 12 under the Animal Husbandry department.

The crackdown was organised on the basis of tip-offs that indicated the possibility of officials permitting goods vehicles into the State without proper scrutiny after collecting bribes. There has been a considerable increase in the movement of heavy vehicles transporting various commodities from across the border in the run-up to the Onam festivities in Kerala.

During raids conducted at the check-posts functioning under the Motor Vehicles Department, vigilance officers seized ₹11,900 from an agent near the Parassala check-post, ₹6,000 from an office assistant’s desk in Aryankavu check-post in Kollam, ₹3,950 from Gopalapuram check-post in Palakkad, and ₹6,300 from Velanthavalam check-post in Palakkad.

A vigilance team also slapped a fine of ₹85,500 on three vehicles who were found to have passed the Wayalar check-post despite exceeding the permissible load.

Excise officials were found to be either sleeping or have failed to report to duty even as numerous vehicles passed by unchecked at several excise check-posts. Some of the check-posts were even found to be locked at the time of inspection.

At the Pirayummoodu check-post in Neyyattinkara, an official failed to provide a satisfactory reply when questioned about a payment of ₹29,250 he received through Google Pay a few weeks ago.

Vigilance officials also found several vehicles provided entry to the State without checking at check-posts run by the Animal Husbandry department at Kumily and Bodimettu in Idukki, and Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram. A vehicle transporting chickens to the State through Parassala had to return to the check-post and pay the requisite fee before being allowed to pass through, thanks to the intervention of the vigilance officials.