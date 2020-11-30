VACB questions Ibrahim Kunju

KOCHI

30 November 2020 14:34 IST

. The VACB team that is probing allegations of irregularities and inferior quality of construction in the Palarivattom Flyover fiasco interrogated V K Ibrahim Kunju MLA, who was Minister for Public Works when the contract to construct the structure was awarded, at Lakeshore Hospital where he has been admitted, from morning to afternoon on Monday.

The team arrived at the hospital at 9 am and questioned him up to 12 noon, with breaks in between, considering Mr Kunju's health condition. This is likely to resume at 3 pm and go on till 5 pm, sources said.

Mr Kunju, visited the hospital a day before the VACB team was to question him a fortnight ago, and has been admitted here ever since. A medical board comprising Government doctors had been constituted to assess his health, since he had been undergoing treatment for cancer.

