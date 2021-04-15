VACB planning to question Shaji

Kozhikode

15 April 2021 19:44 IST

Gold ornaments and foreign currency seized during raids returned

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) is planning to interrogate Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) legislator K.M. Shaji in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly amassing wealth beyond his lawful sources of income.

It is learnt that the VACB would serve a notice on Mr. Shaji for questioning him shortly. As he was an MLA, a prior notice was required for his interrogation.

Meanwhile, the VACB submitted a report to the Kozhikode Vigilance Inquiry Commissioner and Special Judge on Thursday in connection with the two-day raid carried out on his houses in Kozhikode and Kannur on Monday and Tuesday.

The report said a sum of ₹47,35,500 and about 60 sovereigns of gold ornaments had been seized from his house in Kannur and ₹30,000 and 475 gm of gold ornaments from his house in Kozhikode.

VACB sources said the gold ornaments and foreign currencies from different countries seized from his house were returned to Mr. Shaji. The gold was not an enormous quantity. Besides, the foreign currency and coins were considered part of personal collection.

The report said that nearly 77 documents were recovered from both houses. Details about the immoveable and moveable property of his wife Asha Shaji were mentioned in the report.

The VACB has already registered a case against Mr. Shaji under Section 13 (criminal misconduct by a public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 13 (attachment and forfeiture of property) of the Prevention of Corruption Act ( Amendment) Act.