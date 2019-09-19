VACB may question Ebrahim Kunju

A court filing by a former bureaucrat has reportedly compelled the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to question former Public Works Minister V.K. Ebrahim Kunju in connection with the Palarivattom flyover corruption case.

In his bail application, former PWD secretary T.O. Sooraj had told the Kerala High Court that he had sanctioned advance funds and fast-forwarded part bill payments to the builders of the now-defunct four-lane overbridge at the behest of Mr. Kunju.

The VACB had recently found that big-ticket corruption and lack of oversight had resulted in the shoddy construction of the four-lane flyover, prompting the government to decommission it in the interest of public safety. The agency had arrested four persons, including Mr. Sooraj, in connection with the alleged fraud.

A New Delhi-based construction firm had executed the work during the tenure of the Oommen Chandy government. The Pinarayi Vijayan government had commissioned the bridge soon after it assumed power in 2016. However, the State had to close the bridge to traffic after technical experts doubted its structural integrity and found it to be shaky.

The ambitious project to ease traffic in Kochi had in two years metamorphosed into a symbol of political sleaze. It also became a propaganda tool for the LDF to hammer the Opposition in the run-up to the Assembly byelection in Pala.

Investigators pointed out that the agency had not named Mr. Kunju as an accused in its FIR. Moreover, Mr. Sooraj had not raised any allegation against Mr. Kunju when they questioned him in custody.

However, Mr. Sooraj's ‘surprise revelation’ in the court had constrained the VACB to question Mr. Sooraj again. They were likely to ask him whether he had any proof to implicate Mr. Kunju in the case. Any move to question Mr. Kunju, if at all, would hinge on what evidence Mr. Sooraj could provide the VACB to substantiate his allegation.

Mr. Kunju has since dismissed the accusations as false. He said there was evidence on record to prove his innocence. The VACB also quashed rumours that it had sought the permission of the Speaker to arrest Mr. Kunju. Investigators were unwilling to speculate on the future trajectory of the case nor hazard a guess on whether there would be more arrests or not.