VACB launches preliminary inquiry

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has launched a preliminary inquiry into the allegation of corruption in the Alappuzha drinking water project.

The project was executed with Central assistance under the Urban Infrastructure Development Scheme for Small and Medium Towns (UIDSSMT). As part of the project, a new pipeline was laid and it was launched in 2017.

However, bursting of pipes supplying potable water under the project has become a routine affair. In the latest incident, around five lakh consumers in Alappuzha municipality and nearby grama panchayats were left without water for more than two weeks following a series of pipe bursts at Thakazhy earlier this month.

“Based on a complaint, we have launched a detailed preliminary inquiry. There is a need to conduct a scientific study to ascertain the reasons behind the pipe bursts. A decision whether to register a case or not will be taken after the preliminary inquiry,” said Rex Baby Arvin, DySP, VACB, Alappuzha.

According to the VACB, the 5,435-metre pipeline of the project between Pacha Bridge and the Karumadi water treatment tank has suffered 25 bursts in recent times. The pipeline was laid as part of Reach-3 of the project at ₹20.65 crore. Recurring pipe bursts and digging of the road for repairs have also damaged the reconstructed Ambalappuzha-Thiruvalla road.

Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran had earlier criticised the Kerala Water Authority and contractors for the repeated bursting of pipes. He had alleged corruption in the execution of the project and demanded a probe.

CPI protest

Meanwhile, CPI workers on Thursday took out a march to the office of the UIDSSMT seeking steps to resolve issues concerning water supply. It was inaugurated by CPI district secretary T.J. Anjalose.