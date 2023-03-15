ADVERTISEMENT

VACB inspects Vaidekam Ayurveda Healing Village

March 15, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - KANNUR

Following a complaint regarding the construction of the resort

The Hindu Bureau

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) inspected the Vaidekam Ayurveda Healing Village, a unit of Kannur Ayurveda Medical Care Private Limited, on Wednesday.

The inspection was carried out following a complaint regarding the construction of the resort by a Youth Congress worker. A team led by Vigilance Deputy Superintendent of Police Babu Peringeth reached the resort by afternoon and carried out the inspection.

A Vigilance official in the team said that the team carried out a preliminary inspection. The inspection lasted for an hour during which they collected some documents related to the construction and information on the board of directors.

The resort authorities informed that they submitted copies of the requested documents to the Vigilance.

The Ayurveda resort has been at the centre of a controversy following allegations that Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader E.P. Jayarajan had extended political patronage to it. His family members are among its shareholders.

I-T raid

The issue came to limelight during a CPI(M) State committee meeting when P. Jayarajan alleged that Mr. E.P. Jayarajan was associated with the resort financially. Mr. E.P. Jayarajan had dismissed the allegations as a ‘creation of the media.’ Following this, earlier this month, the Income-Tax (I-T) department conducted a seven-hour inspection at Vaidekam Ayurveda Healing Village.

Mr. E.P. Jayarajan’s wife Indira and son Jaison own 9,199 shares in Videkam resort. Ms. Indira has a shareholding of ₹81.99 lakh and Mr. Jaison ₹10 lakh.

