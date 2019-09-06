VACB flags destructive mining

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has flagged what it described as the ‘shocking failure’ of the Mining and Geology Department to check exploitative and irregular granite mining in the natural disaster-prone districts of Malappuram, Ernakulam and Palakkad.

A random inspection of granite quarries by the VACB on Thursday spotlighted how inspectors had turned a blind eye to mining violations, a report said.

It also highlighted how local mafias comprising corrupt government officials, owners of trucks and earth movers, mobsters and real estate developers have conspired to deplete the ecologically fragile localities of the finite natural resource, which is a crucial ingredient in construction.

A senior official said local politicians often extended patronage to destructive mining on the pretext that it would provide employment, when their real motive was corruption. Their illegal activities, including recurrent blasting, have degraded the land around for kilometres, destabilised houses and rendered large areas of habitation vulnerable to landslips and mudslips.

He said heavy rain had impeded the survey and the violations detected so far were just the tip of the iceberg. He said the water table in mining ravaged localities had dipped, causing people to complain to inspecting officers.

No levy

In Malappuram, investigators found that a quarry operated without paying any levy to the local panchayat. In many places, miners had not demarcated the quarrying area or placed warning boards. In Kondotty, the VACB found unauthorised quarrying in at least three localities.

The agency seized machinery, including trucks and earth movers, used for the illegal operation. Deforestation was a significant fallout of unchecked mining. The contractors rarely replanted the trees lost due to quarrying.

Public land

In several places, granite miners had bought public land assigned by the government to citizens in the 60s for farming and housing, amalgamated the plots, illegally altered the land use pattern and converted them into large quarries. Unsafe methods of mining jeopardised the safety of workers who toiled without proper gear in mines with steep drops and unsettled and slippery terrain. In several mines, the VACB found that explosives were kept without precaution.

Director, VACB, Anil Kant, headed the inspections.