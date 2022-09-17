VACB findings put MVD officials in Kozhikode on the defensive

ADVERTISEMENT

The recovery by the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) squad of several important files and documents signed by Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) officials from private shops near the driving test ground at Chevayur on Friday has put officials on the defensive.

VACB sources confirmed that a detailed report on the recovered documents and the seizure of ₹1.57 lakh, which was allegedly meant to bribe a few MVD officials, would be submitted to the Vigilance Director for further proceedings.

The VACB, which conducted a surprise inspection, had found that several local shops were illegally offering MVD services by charging exorbitant fees.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The recovery has come as a shocker for many as it endorsed the claims of a confidential informer who had alerted the VACB. The seized money further supported the charge,” said a senior VACB officer. The search was conducted after multiple rounds of secret visits and examinations, he added.

The recovered documents included over 100 vehicle registration certificates, 20 renewed licences, and other vehicle permits. The number of signed files related to various applications alone were 21, and they were illegally kept by shop owners who functioned as intermediaries.

VACB sources said the intermediaries were suspected of colluding with some MVD officials for processing various online applications to make money. Though one can submit online applications to avail MVD services, it was discouraged by middlemen, they said.

Meanwhile, MVD sources said stringent action was on the cards against suspected officials. Transport Commissioner S. Sreejith himself was part of the inspections considering the seriousness of the issue, they added.