VACB detects widespread irregularities in ecotourism centres and forest agencies

December 28, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Officials of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) unearthed widespread irregularities and misappropriation of revenue generated at ecotourism centres functioning under the Forest department.

In Statewide raids that got under way on Wednesday as part of Operation Jungle Safari, the Vigilance sleuths detected evasion of entry fees as well as misappropriation of funds sanctioned by the Central and State governments for construction projects intended for forest management.

The inspections were conducted in all forest development agencies (FDA) that functioned under the 35 divisional forest offices in the State, at 38 selected ecotourism centres, various eco-development committees (EDC), and Vana Samrakshana Samithis (VSS).

While fees ranging from ₹40 to ₹2,000 are collected from tourists for various purposes, including entry to ecotourism centres by issuing tickets generated by electronic ticketing devices, the Vigilance officials found that several EDC/VSS office-bearers pocketed large sums received through such means. Such collections were not accounted or deposited in the respective bank accounts. The officials of some of the FDA concerned have been complicit in such malpractice by failing to undertake regular inspections.

While the staff of the Anamudi VSS in Idukki were found to have been issuing tickets without receipt numbers and seals to the visitors, the Vanasree and other outlets run by the EDC at the Eravikulam National Park in Idukki and the Athirappilly FDA in Thrissur have not been issuing bills for goods sold. Huge discrepancy was also found in the accounts in other places, including the Ananganmala eco-shop under the Palakkad divisional forest office.

The raids revealed that the staff mandated with handling the parking ground of the Periyar Tiger Conservation Foundation at Anachal in Thekkady and those manning the boat fee counter have been siphoning off funds by collecting fees as Google Pay payments to their accounts.

Several unusual financial transactions were also found to have been made to the account of the section forest officer in Kottayam FDA through Google Pay during the past six months. More suspicious cash transfers were found while scrutinising the bank accounts of employees manning the entry and transportation fees’ counters of the Thekkady boating facility. Indicating a nexus with private players in the sector, they were found to have been receiving nearly ₹40,000 a month from people closely linked to the hotel and tourism sectors.

Officials, who inspected the FDA at the Thiruvananthapuram divisional forest office, found an amount of ₹35,500, which was recorded to have been paid by the Kallar-Meenmutti VSS last month, has not been credited to the bank account of the chief executive officer of the FDA.

The investigators also found that most FDAs, VSSs and EDCs have failed to maintain cash books for recording day-to-day transactions. The agencies have also mostly erred in undertaking regular audits of accounts.