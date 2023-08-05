HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

VACB detects irregularities in the functioning of Akshaya centres

August 05, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A State- wide inspection of Akshaya centres by officials of the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Saturday revealed widespread irregularities including overcharging of citizens for various services.

The team found that most Akshaya centres were not issuing computerised receipts for services or maintaining a daily cash book or complaint register as per rules. The inspection also revealed that a majority of Akshaya centres did not have adequate facilities or computers while supervisory officials in district Akshaya centres were turning a blind eye to the violations.

The VACB officials unearthed evidence to prove that district Akshaya officials at many places had not even once visited many Akshaya centres under their jurisdiction upto 20 years since they started functioning. However, the team found that two Akshaya centres in Kozhikode and Pathanamthitta had transferred money to district Akshaya officials through the UPI platform.

At Kollam, an Akshaya centre was found to be co existing with a computer training centre in the same room, in violation of rules. Many Akshaya centres had also defaulted on installing digital cameras.

Director, VACB T.K.Vinodkumar said the inspection would continue. The irregularities detected during the inspections would be reported to the government, he added.

SP (intelligence) E.S.Bijumon led the inspection.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.