Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau checks reveal poor relaying of roads in Kerala

A Statewide inspection by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has exposed how private contractors unscrupulously scrimped on tar and gravel to wring illegal profits at public expense while relaying roads in the State.

The agency had inspected 40 newly resurfaced roads in the State on Wednesday and found most lacked a hard-wearing surface to sustain heavy traffic.

The roads had unravelled within months of their construction, jeopardising public safety.

The agency pointed the finger at the Public Works Department (PWD) engineers for the oversight that had resulted in poor road conditions across Kerala.

Investigators said PWD engineers routinely blindsided the government by suppressing information about newly relaid roads that had deteriorated before the expiry of their warranty period.

An investigator said corrupt officials turned a blind eye to violations and received a cut when contractors cashed their bills. At least in a few cases, the contractors were nominees of PWD supervisors.

No substantial proof

Despite the high-profile inspections, the VACB appeared not to have unearthed any substantial evidence that warranted immediate registration of cases. Similar Vigilance inspections at police stations and food safety offices had raised public expectation but rarely culminated in the registration of cases or fixing of accountability.

Critics of the government had portrayed the recent Vigilance inspections as mere tokenism to pull the wool over the eyes of the public.

‘Preliminary stage’

The VACB has countered the accusations by stating that their investigation into the corruption in road construction was at a preliminary stage.

Investigators had collected samples of asphalt and sent them for scientific examination. Registration of cases, if at all, and fixing of accountability would come later, they said.

Government sources said the VACB’s surprise inspections also reflected PWD Minister G. Sudhakaran’s growing exasperation with departmental corruption.

The Minister had openly expressed his annoyance with corrupt PWD officials whose alleged connivance with contractors had eroded the department’s image.

Traffic enforcers had repeatedly flagged poor roads as the prime cause for road accidents in Kerala.

Moreover, it did not augur well for the government that a large segment of working-class families travelling on two-wheelers accounted for the highest number of casualties.