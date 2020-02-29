VACB appears closer to charging Kunju

Thiruvananthapuram

29 February 2020 19:10 IST

Agency questions him for four hours in flyover case

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Saturday appeared to have moved closer to indicting former Public Works Minister and IUML legislator V.K. Ebrahim Kunju for corruption in the shoddy construction of the recently decommissioned four-lane flyover bridge at Palarivattom in Kochi.

Mr. Kunju presented himself before anti-corruption investigators here at 11 a.m., and they questioned him for nearly four hours. The VACB is probing Mr. Kunju on suspicion of having used public funds and political heft to aid the private builder responsible for the hazardous construction.

The case is of immense public interest and political import. The Oommen Chandy government had touted the flyover project as one of its flagship projects. However, the Pinarayi Vijayan government found the construction fractured and dangerous to public safety. It decommissioned the bridge and ordered an anti-corruption inquiry in the face of public anger against the previous disposition.

Advertising

Advertising

Investigators reportedly asked Mr. Kunju about the rationale for having extended a ₹9 crore low-interest loan to the builder. The government had no contractual obligation to extend the "advance mobilisation fund" to the builder from the public exchequer.

The terms of the loan were brazenly advantageous to the private entity. The government had charged the builder a nominal rate of interest much less than that billed by nationalised banks.

The "largesse" had resulted in the treasury losing an estimated ₹60 lakh, according to VACB. Mr. Kunju was reportedly unfazed during the interview. He responded to pre-set questions in a slow and measured tone. However, investigators felt the answers did not always add up.

Mr. Kunju reportedly averred that he had accorded administrative sanction for the flyover given the pressing need to alleviate the traffic congestion in Kochi. He wanted the project completed expeditiously and tried to avoid red tape.

He went by the counsel he received from PWD officials and was hard-pressed as Minister to verify the quality and pace of work at the field level. He relied on reports sent to him up the chain of governance.

Earlier, the agency had arrested former Public Works Secretary T.O. Sooraj, the private contractor and three other officials in connection with the construction scam. Mr. Sooraj's statements had brought the probe to Mr. Kunju's doorstep.

The Vigilance directorate will vet Mr. Kunju's responses and determine its future course of action.