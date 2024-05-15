Vacation training for teachers gets under way in Kerala

The importance given to education by the people and a qualified and capable teaching community transform the general education sector in Kerala into one having good quality, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the State-level vacation teacher training programme for primary and high school teachers here on Tuesday.

The Minister said investments made by the government and continuous evaluations strengthened public education. The government had revised the curriculum in tune with the times to create a knowledge society. Its education policy upheld democratic and secular values. The curriculum laid thrust on scientific consciousness, environment, gender justice, and cultural diversity.

Focus areas

The comprehensive quality education programme being implemented in the State aimed at providing quality education to each child. The vacation training was intended to equip teachers to undertake responsibilities required to achieve this target. The training would focus on approach to curriculum, activities, classroom, medium, role of teachers, study material, study at home and outdoors, evaluation, textbooks, handbook, and use of information and communications technology.

The training is organised by the General Education department and the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala under the STARS (Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States) programme. It will be held in two phases till May 25. The first phase training will continue till May 18 and the second phase training will be held from May 20 to 24. Training for 3,365 batches is scheduled across the State. As many as 2.89 lakh teachers will take part in the training.

