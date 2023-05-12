Vacation teacher training to begin next week

May 12, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Vacation training for lower and upper primary and high school teachers in State schools will begin next week under the umbrella of the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will inaugurate the teacher training, which will be completed in two phases.

Module preparation and other activities to be taken up ahead of the training have been completed by the State Council of Educational Research and Training. The areas that the training will give a thrust to have also been decided.

ADVERTISEMENT

Against the backdrop of curriculum revision, the training will primary discuss how teaching -learning that is student-centric and based on practicals help shape students’ knowledge.

Modules that give importance to language in Class 1 and 2, on Mathematics in Class 3, and on English in Class 4 have been prepared.

Possibilties of the mentoring portal Sahitham too will be explored.

Adolescent education too has been included to equip teachers to create awareness among upper primary and high school students of mental, physical, emotional, and social development, and support their all-round growth.

The training will have sessions that will train teachers to identify problems faced by students and understand aspects of laws such as Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to address issues if and when they arise.

Teachers will also be given an idea how to use possibilities of modern technology such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence in classroom communication and learning activities.

A whole day will be dedicated for discussing ideas on academic inclusion of differently abled children. Special activities for development of children from marginalised sections and those out of school too will be included in the training.

Training of State-level resource teachers too has been completed in the meantime.