GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vacation programmes: KPSTA wants government to roll back decision

March 30, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Pradesh School Teachers’ Association (KPSTA) has decided against cooperating with activities planned by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and the Samagra Shiksha Kerala during the summer vacations.

The activities have been planned without discussion with Quality Improvement Programme (QIP) teacher organisations, the KPSTA alleged in a statement here on Saturday. Teachers and students were being used as a pawns for fund utilisation, it said. Though as experts in child development highlighted the importance of summer vacations, such unilateral decisions took away children’s rights, it said.

Teachers would be preparing for election duty, teacher training, and preparations for the new academic year during the vacations. Launching initiatives such as the academic support programme at this time would only muddy the education sector waters.

The programme was aimed at hiding the government’s failures in this field. Anti-democratic decisions taken without taking teachers’ forums into confidence should be withdrawn by the government, a meeting of the KPSTA State secretariat demanded.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.