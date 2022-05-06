Vacation camp inaugurated

The role of children is very valuable in maintaining social harmony, C.R. Mahesh, MLA, has said.

He was speaking here after inaugurating a Mambazhakkalam vacation camp organised by the Kerala Youth Promotion Council Kollam district coordinating committee. Council chairman Sumanjith Misha presided over the function and Karunagapally municipal chairman Kottayil Raju was the chief guest at the event. The camp concludes on May 8.