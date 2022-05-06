Vacation camp inaugurated
The role of children is very valuable in maintaining social harmony, C.R. Mahesh, MLA, has said.
He was speaking here after inaugurating a Mambazhakkalam vacation camp organised by the Kerala Youth Promotion Council Kollam district coordinating committee. Council chairman Sumanjith Misha presided over the function and Karunagapally municipal chairman Kottayil Raju was the chief guest at the event. The camp concludes on May 8.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.