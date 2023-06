June 21, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KOLLAM

The district fast track special court has invited applications from eligible persons retired from civil/criminal courts for the post of confidential assistant. The age limit is 62 years and the last date for accepting applications is July 5. The application should be submitted to the district judge, district court, Kollam, along with biodata and attested copies of certificates proving age, qualification and work experience.

