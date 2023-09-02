Vacancy for clinical psychologist   

September 02, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Vimukthi de-addiction centre affiliated to the Ramarao Memorial Taluk Hospital, Nedungolam, has invited applications for the vacancy (contract basis) of clinical psychologist. Qualifications are MA/MSc Psychology or MSc Clinical Psychology from a recognised university, MPhil/PhD in Clinical Psychology from a government recognised institution and registration with the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI). Interested persons can attend a walk-in interview at the District Medical Office on September 5 at 11 a.m. with original certificates and copies. For more details, contact 0474-2795017, 0474-2799299.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.