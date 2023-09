September 09, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - KALPETTA

A walk-in-interview will be held at the Teacher’s Education Centre at Kaniyampetta in Wayanad at 11 a.m. on Monday for the posts of assistant professors in fine arts, performing arts, and physical education.

Applicants should have postgraduate degree with 55% marks in the subjects concerned. They must report with original certificates. For details, call 98467-17461.