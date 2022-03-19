Vacancies at govt. medical college, Mananthavady
Applications have been invited for the posts of junior resident, tutor, and demonstrator at the Government Medical College Hospital at Mananthavady on contract basis.
The applicants should have MBBS degree and registration of the Travancore Cochin Medical Council (TCMC).
The application and scanned copies of certificates should be sent to hrgmcwayanad@gmail.com by March 25.
For details, call 938343405 or visit hrgmcwayanad@gmail.com
