The College of Applied Science, Kottarakara, under the IHRD has invited applications for the temporary vacancies of teachers in Psychology and Journalism and Mass Communication. The interview for the vacancies will be held at 11 a.m. on July 12. Qualification required is postgraduate degree in relevant discipline while preference will be given to candidates with NET/PhD. Applications can be submitted to facultycasktr@gmail.com and call 8089754259, 9447604258 for more details.