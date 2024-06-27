GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vacancies at College of Applied Science

Published - June 27, 2024 07:44 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The College of Applied Science, Kottarakara, under the Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD) has invited applications for the temporary vacancies of teachers in Computer Science and Commerce. The interview for the vacancies will be held at 11 a.m. on June 29.

Qualification required is postgraduate degree in relevant discipline while preference will be given to candidates with NET/PhD. Applications can be submitted to facultycasktr@gmail.com and call 8089754259, 9447604258 for more details.    

