ADVERTISEMENT

V. Vigneswari takes charge as Idukki Collector

Published - July 22, 2024 07:28 pm IST - DUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

IDUKKI

ADVERTISEMENT

V. Vigneswari, a 2015 batch Kerala cadre IAS officer, took charge as the 41st Idukki District Collector on Monday. She succeeded Sheeba George, who was promoted to Additional Secretary in the Revenue Department.

Ms Vigneswari took charge of a function at the Idukki Collectorate on Monday. On her arrival, she was accorded a reception. Devikulam Sub Collector V.M. Jayakrishnan, Idukki Sub Collector Arun S. Nair, Additional District Magistrate(ADM) B. Jyothy and other officials welcomed Ms Vigneswari to Idukki.

The official was also accompanied by her husband, Ernakulam District Collector N.S.K. Umesh, and other family members. Talking to the Media, Ms. Vigneswari said she would work for the welfare of people in Idukki. “ Everyone should co-operate to ensure development in the district by protecting the environment in Idukki,” she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ms Vigneswari had earlier served as the managing director of KTDC, Director of Collegiate Education, and Kottayam District Collector.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US