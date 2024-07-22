GIFT a SubscriptionGift
V. Vigneswari takes charge as Idukki Collector

Published - July 22, 2024 07:28 pm IST - DUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

IDUKKI

V. Vigneswari, a 2015 batch Kerala cadre IAS officer, took charge as the 41st Idukki District Collector on Monday. She succeeded Sheeba George, who was promoted to Additional Secretary in the Revenue Department.

Ms Vigneswari took charge of a function at the Idukki Collectorate on Monday. On her arrival, she was accorded a reception. Devikulam Sub Collector V.M. Jayakrishnan, Idukki Sub Collector Arun S. Nair, Additional District Magistrate(ADM) B. Jyothy and other officials welcomed Ms Vigneswari to Idukki.

The official was also accompanied by her husband, Ernakulam District Collector N.S.K. Umesh, and other family members. Talking to the Media, Ms. Vigneswari said she would work for the welfare of people in Idukki. “ Everyone should co-operate to ensure development in the district by protecting the environment in Idukki,” she said.

Ms Vigneswari had earlier served as the managing director of KTDC, Director of Collegiate Education, and Kottayam District Collector.

