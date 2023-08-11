V. Thulasi of Pattambi bags State Award for Best Agricultural Researcher 

August 11, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Thrissur

V Tulasi, Associate Professor, Regional Agricultural Research Centre, Pattambi, Kerala Agricultural University, has received the State Award for Best Agricultural Researcher. Dr. Thulasi has been serving as an agricultural officer since 2006 and as a scientist at the KAU since 2008.

Among Dr. Thulasi’s major contributions include the development of Sampoorna KAU multimix as a scientific solution to the lack of trace elements in the agricultural fields of Kerala.

Foliar application of the mixture serves as an immediate management strategy for addressing the micronutrient deficiencies prevalent in rice, banana and vegetables.

As a scientist working in the AICRP (All India Coordinated Research Projects) on long-term fertilizer experiments, Dr. Thulasi has also played an important role in establishing the importance of integrated nutrient management practices. Her achievements include assessment of the soil quality index in different regions of Kerala.

Dr. Tulasi, who is also the block nodal officer of AKC (agricultural knowledge centre) Srikrishnapuram, Palakkad district, had played a role in developing agro-ecological unit based recommendations for application of micronutrients in soiland disseminating the information among farmers through extension activities. Dr. Thulasi, a first rank holder in B.Sc. Agriculture (1996 batch, Vellanikkara, KAU) had been conferred with IARI merit medal, Desai Biswas medal, Suniti Bala medal, Dr S.P. Rai Chaudhary medal from Indian Society of Soil Science, Haritham Ksoni award and Dr. Satheesh memorial young scientist award.

Dr. Thulasi, a native of Cherpulassery, has been working at the Regional Agricultural Research Centre in Pattambi since 2010.

