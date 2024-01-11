ADVERTISEMENT

V. Sivankutty launches distribution of visas, appointment letters

January 11, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

General Education and Labour Minister V. Sivankutty has exhorted job aspirants to make utmost use of the services provided by State-run agency Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Consultants (ODEPC), which has been facilitating suitable overseas recruitment for people with various job profiles.

He was speaking while launching the distribution of visas and appointment letters to 104 candidates who were recruited by firms located in various countries here on Thursday. They included applicants who have been appointed as technicians at a shipyard in Turkey, and nurses in Belgium and Germany, and woman technicians in the UAE.

Pointing out that the job consultancy market was driven largely by private players, Mr. Sivankutty said ODEPC worked to protect the interests of aspirants by charging only a nominal service charge.

An International Air Transport Association (IATA)-accredited travel division also operates under ODEPC.

Besides overseas recruitment and air ticketing services, ODEPC has also diversified its activities to venture into the avenues of packaged tours, training and study abroad services.

The agency has facilitated nearly ten thousand recruitments for nurses, doctors, paramedical staff, engineers, teachers and other job aspirants to several countries including the West Asia, Maldives, United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany and Uzbekistan.

ODEPC chairman A.P. Anilkumar and managing director Anoop K.A. also participated in the function.

CONNECT WITH US