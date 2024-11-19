V. Muraleedharan’s statement on Wayanad landslides sparks controversy

Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader V. Muraleedharan’s statement that it is incorrect to say an entire village was washed away in the July 30 Wayanad landslides sparked controversy on Tuesday. Mr. Muraleedharan said only three wards of a grama panchayat were destroyed and that there was no point in talking about it emotionally.

Mr. Muraleedharan also accused the INDIA alliance of spreading false propaganda on the pretext of getting additional assistance from the Union government.

His response comes amid a hartal announced by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) against the Centre in Wayanad.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee working president T. Siddique, MLA, said the statement was disrespectful and an insult to the victims. “Aren’t the people in the three wards human beings?,” Mr. Siddique asked, challenging the BJP leader’s statements.

Mr. Siddique said the remarks failed to recognise the pain and profound suffering of those affected by the disaster. His choice of words trivialises the calamity, which is the largest Kerala has ever faced. Whether in a small area or a large area, the grief of separation and the overwhelming loss is not understood by the Prime Minister and the BJP leadership, and that is visible in their response. Mr. Muraleedharan’s claim that the lack of funds is due to the local government’s failure in submitting the necessary applications is an attempt to evade responsibility, he said.

TheLDF Wayanad district convenerand former MLA C.K. Saseendran said such a statement from a former Union Minister was improper and condemnable. Hence, he should apologise to the survivors.

Mr. Muraleedharan was trying to trivialise the seriousness of the issue to justify the actions of the Central government. If the impact of the calamity was very small, why did Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit the site, Mr. Saseendran asked and said that Mr. Muraleedharan should clarify it.

