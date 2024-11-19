 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

V. Muraleedharan’s statement on Wayanad landslides sparks controversy

The BJP leader’s statement that it is incorrect to say an entire village was washed away in the Wayanad landslides and that only three wards of a grama panchayat were destroyed has created a row

Updated - November 19, 2024 09:02 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader V. Muraleedharan’s statement that it is incorrect to say an entire village was washed away in the July 30 Wayanad landslides sparked controversy on Tuesday. Mr. Muraleedharan said only three wards of a grama panchayat were destroyed and that there was no point in talking about it emotionally.

Mr. Muraleedharan also accused the INDIA alliance of spreading false propaganda on the pretext of getting additional assistance from the Union government.

His response comes amid a hartal announced by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) against the Centre in Wayanad.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee working president T. Siddique, MLA, said the statement was disrespectful and an insult to the victims. “Aren’t the people in the three wards human beings?,” Mr. Siddique asked, challenging the BJP leader’s statements.

Mr. Siddique said the remarks failed to recognise the pain and profound suffering of those affected by the disaster. His choice of words trivialises the calamity, which is the largest Kerala has ever faced. Whether in a small area or a large area, the grief of separation and the overwhelming loss is not understood by the Prime Minister and the BJP leadership, and that is visible in their response. Mr. Muraleedharan’s claim that the lack of funds is due to the local government’s failure in submitting the necessary applications is an attempt to evade responsibility, he said.

TheLDF Wayanad district convenerand former MLA C.K. Saseendran said such a statement from a former Union Minister was improper and condemnable. Hence, he should apologise to the survivors.

Mr. Muraleedharan was trying to trivialise the seriousness of the issue to justify the actions of the Central government. If the impact of the calamity was very small, why did Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit the site, Mr. Saseendran asked and said that Mr. Muraleedharan should clarify it.

Published - November 19, 2024 08:59 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.