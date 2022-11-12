V. Muraleedharan flays move to remove Governor as Chancellor

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government’s move to remove the Governor as Chancellor of universities in Kerala is aimed at communalising the high education sector in the State, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has said.

In a statement here on Saturday, Mr. Muraleedharan said the Communist Party of India (Marxist) was planning to appoint its party cadre in posts ranging from Vice Chancellor to peon.

Terming the move to remove Governor as an insult to the Constitution, Mr. Muraleedharan demanded that the Pinarayi government be ready to release the evidence that the Governor had tried to saffronise the universities in Kerala.