March 05, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

V. Hari Nair was sworn in as Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) here on Tuesday. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office to Mr. Nair at a function held at the Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Ministers V. Sivankutty, G.R. Anil and K.B. Ganesh Kumar, Mayor Arya Rajendran, Antony Raju, MLA and Chief Secretary V. Venu were those present.

