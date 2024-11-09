ADVERTISEMENT

V. Gopinathan wins education award

Published - November 09, 2024 08:34 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

V. Gopinathan

V. Gopinathan, principal of Oisca Vidhyavikas International School here, has won the National Education Brilliance Award given by Hypedge Network India. He has been chosen for the award considering his overall contributions to education, especially in rural areas.

Mr. Gopinathan received the award from Raaj Kumar Anand, former Delhi Minister, at a function held in New Delhi the other day.

Hypedge Network India chief executive officer Gaurav Gautam praised Mr. Gopinathan’s efforts among minority and marginalised sections in rural areas.

